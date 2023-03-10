Gray threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks or hits in Thursday's spring game against the Dominican Republic WBC team. Gray says he's ahead of conditioning from last season when his offseason ramp up was disrupted by the lockout, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. "I was continuously fighting my body," Gray said. "You're just playing a constant catch-up game throughout the season."

Gray has give up no earned runs (three undeared) in 4.2 innings this spring with seven strikeouts and no walks. He looks in top form early in the spring, and Wednesday's outing was impressive against a stacked Dominican Republic lineup. Gray averaged just 4.96 IP per start last season with the Twins rarely allowing him to go deep into games, so the improved conditioning may bode well for longer outings this year.