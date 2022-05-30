Gray (pectoral) woke up sore Monday and may need a trip to the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gray made it into the seventh inning of a strong start Sunday against the Royals before exiting with right pectoral soreness. The results of his MRI are not yet known, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli appeared to be pessimistic about the righty's availability given that he remains sore. Whether or not he'd have to miss more than just two turns in the rotation if a trip to the injured list does wind up being required is not yet clear.