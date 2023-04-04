site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Sonny Gray: Next start pushed back
RotoWire Staff
Gray's next start will come Friday against the Astros after Thursday's game was postponed due to impending inclement weather.
The weather Thursday in Minneapolis doesn't look promising, so the Twins have opted to go ahead and push back their home opener a day. Gray and Jose Urquidy will now be matched up Friday.
