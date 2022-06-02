Gray's pectoral soreness has improved and he played catch Wednesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli said the right-hander could still end up on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gray's progress since exiting Sunday's start indicates the injury isn't a serious concern, but the Twins may need to free up a roster spot given there's still some question marks with is availability a few days later. The 32-year-old may avoid the injured list if he shows significant improvement over the next couple days, however, Baldelli also said Minnesota "may end up having to make a decision that we don't really want to make in order to function better as a team."