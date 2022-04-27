Gray (hamstring) is expected to make a rehab start with Single-A Fort Myers this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Gray will throw a bullpen session in the next couple days prior to the start with Fort Myers, which could be the final hurdle in his rehab program before being activated from the injured list. If that's the case, the 32-year-old could rejoin Minnesota's starting rotation late next week.
More News
-
Twins' Sonny Gray: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Twins' Sonny Gray: Heading to injured list•
-
Twins' Sonny Gray: Day-to-day with tight hamstring•
-
Twins' Sonny Gray: Exits with apparent leg injury•
-
Twins' Sonny Gray: No-decision in Twins debut•
-
Twins' Sonny Gray: Looks sharp in lone spring start•