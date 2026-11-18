The Twins signed Gray to a two-year, $55 million contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes an opt out after the first year. Gray had two terrific regular seasons for the Twins from 2022-to-2023, turning in a combined 2.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 300:91 K:BB over 303.2 innings. The veteran hurler turned 37 earlier this month and saw his strikeout rate dip to 21.8 percent in 2026, but Gray remained highly effective, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB covering 169 regular-season frames. Given his age, the strikeouts probably aren't going to fully bounce back for Gray, but he should still be a quality fantasy hurler again in 2027.