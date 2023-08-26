Gray (7-6) allowed one run on six hits over seven innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rangers.

Aside from Mitch Garver's solo shot in the second inning, Gray was dominant while picking up his seventh win. Gray has given up fewer than three earned runs in four of his last five outings, posting a 2.48 ERA during that stretch. On the year, he's sporting a 3.06 ERA with a 151:50 K:BB through 26 starts. Gray's next outing is lined up to be a road rematch with the Rangers next week.