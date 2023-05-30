Gray allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over six-plus innings in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.

Gray sailed through six frames but was pulled after allowing the first two batters he faced in the seventh to reach base. A Jose Altuve grand slam off Brock Stewart allowed both those runners to score and wiped out Minnesota's lead, causing Gray to take his fifth consecutive no-decision. The right-hander didn't have his best stuff Monday -- the three punchouts were his fewest since his first start of the campaign, and he notched only seven swinging strikes -- but he did manage to record his first quality start of May. Gray is still sporting an excellent 1.94 ERA, but he's been less dominant of late, giving up 10 earned runs over his past 25.1 innings.