Twins' Sonny Gray: Sharp in rehab outing
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gray (hamstring) threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks Sunday in a rehab start for Single-A Fort Myers.
Gray will likely return to the rotation Friday against Oakland, but there hasn't been an official announcement. The Twins will likely see how Gray is feeling Monday before making any decision.
