Gray did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over four innings against Oakland while striking out four.

Gray allowed three hits over the first two innings, with the last one driving home JJ Bleday to give the Athletics their first run of the game. However, the right-hander would not allow another hit over his next two innings of work before being relieved by Kenta Maeda to start the fifth. Gray now finishes the month of September with a sparkling 2.00 ERA and 27:4 K:BB as the Twins prepare for the postseason.