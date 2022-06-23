Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts in four-plus innings, taking a no-decision versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

Gray limited the damage to a Steven Kwan RBI triple in the third, but the Guardians put together a three-run rally in the fifth to knock him out of the contest. This was Gray's second start back from a pectoral strain, but it was a step back in performance after he notched five scoreless innings in his return. The right-hander has posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB across 42.2 innings in nine starts overall. He'll look to pitch deeper in his next start, tentatively set for a rematch with the Guardians next week in Cleveland.