Gray (hamstring) is expected to return to the mound Thursday versus the Yankees, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gray was originally expected to start Wednesday against New York, but he'll have his outing pushed back a day after his bullpen session was rescheduled for Tuesday. The right-hander left his last outing Friday versus the White Sox early with right hamstring tightness, but he appears on track to avoid a trip to the injured list.