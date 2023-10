Gray will start Game 3 of Minnesota's ALDS matchup versus the Astros on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gray's next postseason start will come after Bailey Ober and Pablo Lopez, who are slated to start the first two games of the series, respectively. Gray faced Houston twice in the regular season, giving up four total runs while striking out 16 batters and walking four through 13 innings.