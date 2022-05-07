Gray (hamstring) is coming off the injured list to start Saturday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Earlier this week, it seemed Gray would make a rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, but that start will instead come for the big club in a favorable matchup. He made his only rehab start Sunday, and hasn't pitched in the majors since April 16. Assuming he is fully healthy, Gray should be able to improve on his season numbers against an Oakland offense that ranks 26th in the majors with an 82 wRC+ and second-worst in baseball with a 26.0 K%.