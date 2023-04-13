Gray (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing zero runs off three hits over five innings while walking two batters and striking out five.

Chalk up another impressive start for the 33-year-old veteran, who has now allowed just one earned run through his first 17 innings on the mound and boasts a 19:7 K:BB ratio. While Wednesday's start certainly wasn't as impressive as his 13-strikeout performance Friday against Houston, Gray has yet to show signs of slowing down through three starts.