Gray (8-4) earned the win Wednesday without allowing a run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against the Royals. He struck out eight.

Gray surrendered only one extra-base hit during his outstanding performance in the form of a double off the bat of Bobby Witt. The righty has been great in his last 10 starts, recording a 1.98 ERA over 54.2 innings. In addition, the 32-year-old has pitched six innings or more in four of his last six starts.