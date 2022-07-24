Gray (5-3) earned the victory Sunday in Detroit, striking out seven in six innings while allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

Gray retired the first 10 batters he faced and then ran into a little bit of trouble in the fourth when a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a single led to Detroit's lone run. He returned to form after that and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced. After starting the season with a 2.17 ERA through his first 10 starts, the 32-year-old struggled in his first three starts in July, allowing 14 runs in 13.1 innings while posting an 8:6 K:BB. Sunday's start was a step back in the right direction and his seven strikeouts were his most since May 24. The Tigers have not fared well against Gray this season as he's allowed one run on six hits in 13 innings while fanning 17.