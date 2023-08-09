Gray (5-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out 10.

Gray was excellent Tuesday, recording double-digit strikeouts for the first time since April 7 while surrendering just a pair of earned runs in the fourth inning. However, in what's become a theme for Gray this year, the Twins failed to generate any run support, sticking the veteran right-hander with the loss. Gray's now delivered four straight quality starts, lowering his ERA to 3.18 with a 1.24 WHIP and 133:44 K:BB across 23 starts (130.1 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Phillies this weekend in his next outing.