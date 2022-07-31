Gray (6-3) earned the win during Saturday's 7-4 victory over San Diego, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Gray faced four batters in each of his five frames with the lone run coming on a Manny Machado solo shot in the third inning to earn his second straight win. The 32-year-old has surrendered two runs in 11 innings across his last two turns compared to 14 runs in 13.1 innings across his first three starts of July. Gray takes a 3.41 ERA and 1.11 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come midweek against Toronto.