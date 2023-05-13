Gray allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Friday.

Gray wasn't able to pitch very deep into the game, throwing 57 of 94 pitches for strikes. It was still a solid bounce-back effort after he allowed multiple runs for the first time all season in his start versus Cleveland last Saturday. The right-hander now has a 1.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB through 45.1 innings over eight starts this season. He's projected for a tough road start versus the Dodgers next week.