Gray (4-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Gray gave up a pair of first-inning runs and then served up a grand slam to Luis Robert in the fourth. All told, he surrendered season-worst marks of nine hits and six runs. The veteran hurler had a 2.17 ERA following a seven-inning quality start June 27, but he's faded badly in July. Over three starts this month, Gray has posted a 9.45 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 13.1 frames. His season ERA has consequently shot up to 3.71.