Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

It certainly could've been worse for Gray, as he allowed just two runs despite allowing eight batters to reach safely. Still, he could only make it through four innings, as he was forced to spend 84 pitches. It's only the second time this season Gray has allowed more than one run in a start. The 33-year-old right-hander is 4-0 with a league-leading 1.64 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB through nine starts this year.