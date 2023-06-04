Gray (4-1) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing three runs on 10 hits while striking out two batters over 6.2 innings.

Gray recorded his fifth quality start of the campaign, but he surrendered a season-high 10 hits. The right-hander is still pitching well, though after notching four wins over his first six starts, he hasn't taken a victory in any of his subsequent six outings. Gray has also seen his strikeout numbers dip of late, recording just five punchouts over his past two starts covering 12.2 frames. There's no reason to panic -- Gray still hasn't given up more than three runs in any outing this season and holds a sterling 2.15 ERA -- but he's looking more mortal after beginning the campaign with a dominant stretch during which he allowed only three runs over his first 35 frames.