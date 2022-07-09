Gray (4-2) yielded five runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rangers on Friday. He took the loss and failed to record a strikeout.

Gray worked four scoreless innings before unraveling in the fifth. He gave up three runs and was charged with two more after Corey Seager's three-run shot off of Caleb Thielbar. It was Gray's first start this season allowing more than three earned runs; the 32-year-old saw his ERA climb to 3.03 with a 54:16 K:BB across 12 starts. Gray is projected to face the White Sox at home next week.