Gray (7-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Rays.

Gray gave up a run in each of the first and third frames. He failed to complete five innings for just the third time this year and the first time since June 15. He's allowed fewer than four runs in nine of his last 10 starts, registering a 2.63 ERA during that span. Gray now owns a 2.96 ERA with a 165:54 K:BB through 167 innings. His next outing is lined up to be on the road against the White Sox.