Gray (6-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out seven.

The 33-year-old righty was perfect through 5.1 innings, but an infield single by Liover Peguero started a three-run Pittsburgh rally in the sixth. Gray was chased from the game with two outs in the seventh after issuing a pair of walks, one of which came around to score later in the frame, charging the veteran hurler with his fourth earned run of the contest. In seven starts since the All-Star break, Gray owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB across 43.1 innings. He is projected to face a tough Rangers lineup at home next week.