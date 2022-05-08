Gray threw four shutout innings Sunday against the Athletics, striking out seven while walking two and allowing two hits. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray was limited to 66 pitches, which wasn't too big of a surprise given that it was his first outing back from a hamstring injury, having previously made just one three-inning rehab start. He didn't pitch long enough to get a win, but it was a very encouraging outing nonetheless, as the only time an Athletic reached scoring position was when Elvis Andrus singled and stole second base in the top of the third. Gray may still be on a pitch count for his next outing, which could come Friday against the Guardians.