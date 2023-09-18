Gray (8-7) earned the win Sunday, allowing five hits and zero walks over seven scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Gray was staked to a three-run lead in the fifth then cruised from there to earn his eighth win. It was an efficient and relatively stress-free outing for Gray, who never allowed more than one baserunner in an inning and needed only 81 pitches to complete seven frames. In 30 starts covering 174 innings, the veteran Cy Young contender is first in home run rate allowing 0.36 per nine and second in the American League with a 2.84 ERA. However, his eight wins are lower than any of the other top 20 pitchers who qualify for the ERA title. He's next scheduled to take the hill during a weekend series at home against the Angels.