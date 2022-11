Minnesota will pick up Gray's (hamstring) 2023 option for $12.5 million, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gray finished the 2022 on the injured list, but he put together a solid campaign, posting a 3.08 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 117:36 K:BB across 119.2 frames. He'll serve as the Twins' top rotation arm heading into 2023, barring any huge signings by the club.