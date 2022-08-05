Gray allowed a hit and five walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Gray was a bit generous with the free passes -- he's walked three or more batters only three times in 16 starts this year. The Blue Jays weren't able to capitalize against the right-hander, but he was denied a chance at the win after reliever Emilio Pagan was tagged for three runs in the sixth inning. Gray has allowed just two runs across 16 innings in three starts since the All-Star break. For the season, he owns a 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB across 79 frames. He'll need to show better control in his next start, which is tentatively projected to be a road start versus the Dodgers next week.