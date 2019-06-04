Twins' Spencer Steer: Headed to Minnesota in third round
The Twins have selected Steer with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Minnesota may initially give Steer a look at shortstop, but the Oregon State product is probably a better long-term defensive fit at second or third base. On the offensive end, Steer lacks any standout tools, though he projects as a decent contact hitter after striking out in only 12.1 percent of his plate appearances during his college career. For fantasy purposes, Steer will probably offer his most value in the batting-average category and may not provide much counting-stats juice since he projects as more of a utility option at the top level.
