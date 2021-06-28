The Twins promoted Steer from High-A Cedar Rapids to Double-A Wichita on Monday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Steer will move up a rung on the organizational ladder after slashing .274/.409/.506 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases across 208 plate appearances at Cedar Rapids. The 23-year-old infielder has exhibited excellent contact and on-base skills at each of his three minor-league stops, but his ability to hit for power at the upper levels is still very much in question, despite his stellar .232 ISO at High-A.