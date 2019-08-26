Gonsalves (elbow) was resinated from the injured list and sent to Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Gonsalves has battled elbow issues for most of the season, making just a single appearance before beginning his rehab assignment at the rookie-league level in mid-August. He spent the bulk of last season at the Triple-A level and could head there soon before potentially pushing for a big-league bullpen spot for the last few weeks of the season.