Gonsalves was added to the Twins' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old lefty put up eye-popping numbers at every minor-league stop until he reached Triple-A last season, posting a 5.56 ERA in 22.2 innings. His track record suggests that was just a blip on the radar, and he will head back to Triple-A Rochester in 2018 to put the finishing touches on his minor-league career before finally getting a crack in the big-league rotation. His stuff is not overpowering, although his changeup is a plus pitch, and he projects as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter.