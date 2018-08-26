Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Allows four runs in loss
Gonsalves (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the A's, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out two.
Jonathan Lucroy got the best of him in this one, knocking an RBI single in the second inning before depositing a three-run homer in the fourth frame. Gonsalves has now allowed four runs in each of his first two major-league appearances, leaving him with an unsightly 11.37 ERA through just 6.1 big-league innings. He's also compiled an ugly 5:6 K:BB across those starts, highlighting the command issues that have plagued him all year (65 walks in 120.2 minor-league frames). It's unclear if the rookie will get another turn through the rotation at this point, but if he does, Gonsalves would line up to face the Rangers on the road.
