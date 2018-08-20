Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Called up ahead of first MLB start
The Twins recalled Gonsalves from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the White Sox.
Minnesota had relayed Sunday that Gonsalves would join the big club and slot into the rotation, but the team waited a day to make the transaction official. The lefty has posted a 2.96 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 100.1 innings at Rochester this season, but a 4.9 BB/9 tempers some enthusiasm for his prospects as he prepares for his first MLB start. Regardless of how he performs Monday, Gonsalves should be in line for additional starts with Ervin Santana (finger) potentially done for the season and neither Aaron Slegers (shoulder) nor Adalberto Mejia (elbow) looking especially close to returning from the disabled list.
More News
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Will be recalled, start Monday•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Thriving at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Wins weekly award•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Gets win in first Double-A start•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Opens at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...