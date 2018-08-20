The Twins recalled Gonsalves from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the White Sox.

Minnesota had relayed Sunday that Gonsalves would join the big club and slot into the rotation, but the team waited a day to make the transaction official. The lefty has posted a 2.96 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 100.1 innings at Rochester this season, but a 4.9 BB/9 tempers some enthusiasm for his prospects as he prepares for his first MLB start. Regardless of how he performs Monday, Gonsalves should be in line for additional starts with Ervin Santana (finger) potentially done for the season and neither Aaron Slegers (shoulder) nor Adalberto Mejia (elbow) looking especially close to returning from the disabled list.