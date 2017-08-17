Play

Gonsalves could make his major-league debut during Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Although the left-hander was just promoted to Triple-A Rochester earlier this month, the Twins may choose to give him a start during Monday's doubleheader due to the recent injury of Dietrich Enns (shoulder). Along with the placement of Enns on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, the big-league club is competing in a pair of doubleheaders during the next five days, without a day off until Aug. 28. With Gonsalves's rotation lining up well with Monday's doubleheader, he's a viable candidate to join the Twins as a 26th man. Manager Paul Molitor will likely provide more information on Monday's projected starters within the coming days.

