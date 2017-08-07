Gonsalves was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Michael Avallone of MiLB.com reports.

After registering his sixth straight win with Double-A Chattanooga on Friday while dropping his season ERA to 2.68 (along with a 1.03 WHIP and 9.9 K/9) over 87.1 innings, Gonsalves will now get a chance to test himself at the minors' top level before the campaign draws to a close. The 23-year-old is still regaining some velocity after an early-season shoulder injury kept his fastball in the 88-92 mph range in his initial starts with Chattanooga, making his achievements to date all the more impressive. The southpaw could enter 2018 as the Twins' top pitching prospect.

