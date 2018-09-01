Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Escapes with no-decision against Rangers
Gonsalves didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 win over the Rangers, coughing up six runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over 3,2 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
While a two-out error by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning helped cushion the blow to the rookie's ERA, this was still another poor performance from Gonsalves, who's been tagged for at least four runs in all three of his big-league starts to date. He'll try to find some measure of success at home against the Royals next Friday.
More News
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: To get another turn•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Rocked in big-league debut•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Called up ahead of first MLB start•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Will be recalled, start Monday•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Thriving at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...