Gonsalves didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 win over the Rangers, coughing up six runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over 3,2 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

While a two-out error by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning helped cushion the blow to the rookie's ERA, this was still another poor performance from Gonsalves, who's been tagged for at least four runs in all three of his big-league starts to date. He'll try to find some measure of success at home against the Royals next Friday.