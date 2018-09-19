Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Fires six scoreless in relief
Gonsalves (1-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four across six scoreless innings.
Gonsalves followed "opener" Gabriel Moya and shut down the Tigers en route to his first career big-league victory. The 24-year-old was shifted to the bullpen after struggling as a starter upon initially joining the Twins -- allowing 16 earned runs across 12.1 innings through his first four outings -- and he's responded with nine scoreless innings of relief over his last two appearances. Gonsalves will likely continue to work as a long reliever down the stretch.
