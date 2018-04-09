Gonsalves threw 5.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and three walks to earn a win in his first start Saturday for Double-A Chattanooga.

It was a surprise that Gonsalves began the season at Double-A after dominating the level last year, so he may move up to Triple-A quickly. He is on the 40-man roster and turns 24 in July, so it would not be surprising if he made his big-league debut at some point this season.