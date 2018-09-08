Gonsalves allowed five runs on five hits in 2.1 innings Friday against the Royals, recording one strikeout and three walks in a no-decision.

Gonsalves got knocked around in the third inning, giving up three runs and getting the hook with one out and two runners on only to have those runners score on a Salvador Perez home run. In four starts Gonsalves has only once gone five innings and has given up 16 earned runs and 13 walks in 12.1 innings while striking out just six. He's now carrying a .414 batting average against and is slated to take on the Yankees at home in his next start.