Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Opens at Double-A
Gonsalves is opening the year at Double-A Chattanooga, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Gonsalves dominated at Double-A last year and reached Triple-A late in the season. He struggled for the first time at the highest level of the minors, so perhaps there are things the Twins want him to work on against less advanced hitters before sending him back to Triple-A Rochester. He is on the 40-man roster and turns 24 in July, so it would not be surprising if he made his big-league debut at some point this season.
