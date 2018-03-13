Gonsalves was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Gonsalves reached Triple-A last year for the first time, struggling to a 5.56 ERA in a small, 22.2-inning sample. The 23-year-old lefty was much better in 87.1 innings at Double-A Chattanooga, posting a 2.68 ERA and striking out 27.3 percent of batters while walking 6.5 percent. He'll attempt to conquer Triple-A again this season and with strong performances could push for a call-up later this season.