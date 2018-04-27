Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Promoted to Triple-A
Gonsalves was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Gonsalves opened the season for Double-A Chattanooga despite finishing last season with Rochester. He dominated over his first four starts for Chattanooga this season and now has a 2.48 ERA at that level over 182 career innings. That bodes well for him faring better at Triple-A this time around, after he recorded a 5.56 ERA in a brief stay at that level last year. If his strong start continues with Rochester, he could push for a spot in the Twins' rotation later this season.
