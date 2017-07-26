Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Promotion on the horizon?
Gonsalves, 23, has a 2.78 ERA and 88:17 K:BB in 74.1 innings at Double-A Chattanooga.
Gonsalves has little left to prove at this level. In 2016, he also pitched 74.1 innings at Double-A, posting a 1.82 ERA and 89:37 K:BB. His control has been even better in 2017. The argument could be made that he's the top prospect for the Twins, and he should see Triple-A in short order.
More News
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Throws four innings in return from DL•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: No structural damage in shoulder•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: On DL with shoulder issue•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Won't suit up for USA on Wednesday•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Having strong spring•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...