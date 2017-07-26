Gonsalves, 23, has a 2.78 ERA and 88:17 K:BB in 74.1 innings at Double-A Chattanooga.

Gonsalves has little left to prove at this level. In 2016, he also pitched 74.1 innings at Double-A, posting a 1.82 ERA and 89:37 K:BB. His control has been even better in 2017. The argument could be made that he's the top prospect for the Twins, and he should see Triple-A in short order.