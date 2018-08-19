Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Recalled, will start Monday
Gonsalves will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester and start Monday's game against the White Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gonsalves will assume the rotation spot of Ervin Santana (finger), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Monday's starting assignment will represent the long-awaited MLB debut for Gonsalves, who has consistently been regarded as one of the Twins' better pitching prospects over the last few seasons. The 24-year-old lefty moved up from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A in late April and has excelled over 100.1 innings in the International League, supplying a 2.96 ERA and 95 strikeouts.
