Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Rocked in big-league debut
Gonsalves (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 1.1 innings Monday against the White Sox. He took the loss.
Expectations should have been very low for Gonsalves' big-league debut, as he lacks high-end stuff and has really struggled with his command/control this year in the minors (65 walks in 120.2 innings). He was already on the 40-man roster and the Twins want to use the final five-plus weeks to give some valuable experience to some of their younger pitchers. It is unclear if he will be sent back down to Triple-A until September or stay up for another turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Called up ahead of first MLB start•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Will be recalled, start Monday•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Thriving at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Wins weekly award•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Gets win in first Double-A start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...