Gonsalves (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 1.1 innings Monday against the White Sox. He took the loss.

Expectations should have been very low for Gonsalves' big-league debut, as he lacks high-end stuff and has really struggled with his command/control this year in the minors (65 walks in 120.2 innings). He was already on the 40-man roster and the Twins want to use the final five-plus weeks to give some valuable experience to some of their younger pitchers. It is unclear if he will be sent back down to Triple-A until September or stay up for another turn in the rotation.