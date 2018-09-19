Gonsalves is expected to serve as the Twins' primary pitcher Wednesday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gonsalves made his first four appearances with the Twins as a starter, posting a miserable 11.68 ERA and 3.00 WHIP across 12.1 innings. In light of those struggles, the Twins opted to experiment with him out of the bullpen as a primary pitcher during his most recent turn in the rotation Sept. 13 against the Royals, with Gonsalves responding by tossing three no-hit innings. He'll work out of the bullpen behind opener Gabriel Moya again Wednesday and attempt to replicate the success he enjoyed his last time out.